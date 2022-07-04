The Vault is an absolute gem. Speaking as an OCG (Old Cannabis Guy), I waited over 50 years for these days of legal dispensaries and the quality of the Vault has made it worth the wait. They do it right with outstanding customer service, extremely knowledgeable staff, a consistently great variety and selection as well as extremely competitive prices. But, it is more than that which makes the Vault so special, it is the chill welcoming environment, a truly welcoming experience for people 21 to . . . well, I have encountered octogenarians there! I HIGHLY recommend the Vault!