littlebabysquirrel
Great place. Wonderful atmosphere and informed budtenders! Always a pleasure coming here.
4.7
10 reviews
I think the botanist is by far the best in massachusetts. Tried close to 80% of them. They always have consistent good quality nugs. They easily have the best deals. 5$ birthday eighth cant beat that anywhere: because of there staff picks I can afford my medicine weekly. Try Lilac cookies, Rosetta Stone, cake crasher, or peyote critical and enjoy the best the botanist has to offer I think. My only dream is a location in Western Mass lol.
I have no complaint the staff are very welcoming the so is the dispensary
One of my favorite dispensaries. They offer an amazing, relaxing and informative experience each time. Product- about 10-12 strains. The new glass jars are so beautiful and tie in well with the ambience of the dispensary Tons of options for edibles Fantastic stock of glass and accessories. Rewards system- one of the best in the state. They are constantly sending promo blasts The staff picks are always on point. It’s not old, dried bud that no one wants. It’s quality! Who doesn’t want an 1/8th for $35!!!! That’s a killer deal. Will be my go to location! Can’t wait to see the other dispensaries open soon
Fantastic, great service!!
First off, the Botanist always seems to have a few strains in the mid to high 20s thc% wise which is always nice if you need or are looking for a high thc rich flower! So many choices and the buds are beautiful;)!.. Nice big tight buds in some of the BEST PACKAGING I've seen from anywhere else. Only other place you get flower in a jar which is a clear jar and only in eights, is from Rise(GTI). To be 100% honest, I liked rather loved the ceramic or glass jar that keep the buds away from any light and come tightly sealed with a wooded looking top that is SO MUCH EASIER to open than those cheesy awful plastic bottles that you have to squeeze the sides which are much harder to open than twisting a lid off a jar! Beautifully crafted containers with all the information you could need or want from a dispensary. It's nice when they take the time and spend the extra money to test for the specific terpenes and list them for you so you know exactly what's in your medicine!! Please don't change the New packaging! Jar inside a nice box that looks so professional would be a shame to not outshine everyone else with superior packaging! You can reuse the jars when you're done for whatever you want. U could even make salt n pepper shakers out of them!;) Anyways, keep up the GREAT work and you will continue to flourish! Peace and Love
I love LOVE the Botanist! I will not be going anywhere else . Amazing quality flower, across the board... great strains, tastey, excellent curing! Great staff , everyone's so friendly and attentive. Beautiful store too, and a nice location with PARKING! Probably the best rewards program I've come across too, and always different deals each week and weekly discounted staff picks, these folks are doing it right! This is how I always imagined buying medical marijuana would be. I really can't say enough good things about the Botanist.
Immediately walking in to the atmosphere and outstanding customer support the Botanist is by far is one of the best dispensaries in the New England area. Highly recommend if you’ve never been to check them out you won’t be disappointed and you’re always leave happy!!
the place is nice to look at inside like most dispensaries. they had a lot to offer, but I always wish for more. I got a vape pen prior to the ban and some flower. it was decent.
This place is great and the staff is awesome