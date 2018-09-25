Greedyppl on November 30, 2019

First off, the Botanist always seems to have a few strains in the mid to high 20s thc% wise which is always nice if you need or are looking for a high thc rich flower! So many choices and the buds are beautiful;)!.. Nice big tight buds in some of the BEST PACKAGING I've seen from anywhere else. Only other place you get flower in a jar which is a clear jar and only in eights, is from Rise(GTI). To be 100% honest, I liked rather loved the ceramic or glass jar that keep the buds away from any light and come tightly sealed with a wooded looking top that is SO MUCH EASIER to open than those cheesy awful plastic bottles that you have to squeeze the sides which are much harder to open than twisting a lid off a jar! Beautifully crafted containers with all the information you could need or want from a dispensary. It's nice when they take the time and spend the extra money to test for the specific terpenes and list them for you so you know exactly what's in your medicine!! Please don't change the New packaging! Jar inside a nice box that looks so professional would be a shame to not outshine everyone else with superior packaging! You can reuse the jars when you're done for whatever you want. U could even make salt n pepper shakers out of them!;) Anyways, keep up the GREAT work and you will continue to flourish! Peace and Love