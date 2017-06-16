Kmceachin on July 1, 2019

I tried! I have been here numerous times and they have showed a huge lack of compassion and love for this herb and the people who need it. 1. They are not allowed to say if they run out of a product on this site. This is concerning considering my husband is handicap and it takes a lot out of him to go to a store and purchase it. When we are tricked into going it’s mean and insulting and costs us more money. Very dishonest! 2. They have never had a working ATM since I first went there. I have had to drive to the ATM down the street every time. 3. I am a grown woman who birthed three children and one in my living room. Please don’t tell me I can’t check my bank account on my phone. I’m not a child and don’t need hairy teenagers telling me to leave the room to make sure I have enough money to purchase my medicine. Remember this is the medicine people use to walk and live and eat. Have some compassion. You can hire people who have a discernment of who should be using their phone without having to treat everyone like trash. 4. Have some respect for what you are selling! This is a healing plant and not something you created. You’re borrowing Gods design to make money. People are sick and need help not more people Lording over them with their stupid prideful rules and regulations. The govt is enough we don’t need big weed Corp doing it too. You will lose this fight and your business will fail if you don’t start respecting what God created. Don’t worry I won’t be back. I pray God can heal the hearts of those who call the shots.