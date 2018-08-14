Ahenson21
5.0
8 reviews
Love it here
Best place in town love coming here
Huzzah! Thanks so much for letting us know, MadHatter2407! We appreciate your patronage and feedback and we look forward to seeing you again soon.
Chill spot with bomb weed and prices great people to like the super cool Lex
Huzzah! Thanks so much for the great feedback on our product, prices, and people! We look forward to seeing you again soon, Sosasito!
Staff here is phenomenal, they know there Cannabis and will spend time educating you!
Thanks for this great feedback, CurtisJay2324! Education is a big part of our mission...we're so happy you appreciate our efforts! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
The service staff are always very friendly and helpful. They often offer deals and coupons for trying new things, and their product is quality
Thanks for the great feedback, Jkpayne! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
I love shopping at the TGS, the staff is friendly and helpful and they are always having great deals to help get me high!
Yay! That's so great to hear, Currygoddess! Thanks so much for your feedback. We look forward to your next visit.
Josh R delivered expert customer service and information on all of green solutions products and deals. We love green solution and all their products. We will be back.
We really appreciate your feedback, ajpeter53, and we look forward to seeing you again soon.
Great Location! Great service! Josh and Alexis were quick to get me in and out with what I needed and some great recommendation. Be back soon!
That's so great to hear, Billy! Thanks!