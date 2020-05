This place used to be great, now they are still good but their prices went up. Almost all 8ths for $55, and they no longer do bulk discounts stacked on BOGO 50%. The lady at the counter is telling me I should “be thankful I can go to the store and buy pot” sounds like patients>profits. Telling me they used to lose money on those discounts... if that’s the case someone wasn’t doing their job for a full year in 2019 allowing them to lose money on bulk discounts.

md_420 thanks for taking the time to post. We have 3 tiers of flower, $45 , $50, and $55, usually depending on the grower and the cannabinoid profile. We also have sale 1/8ths daily that can be from $28-$35. The bogo 50% deal is on non sale 1/8th's. Buy an 1/8th get the 2nd 1/8th 50% off. Sorry for any confusion and we hope that clears it up. Should you have any questions and want to reach out, email us at info@thelvrm.com and we are happy to chat more.