Starting Friday March 20th The Living Room will be extending a 22% OFF Discount to ALL patients every day, until further notice during the uncertain COVID-19 pandemic. 1. Order Online - www.thelvrm.com/order 2. Curbside Pickup or Next Day Delivery 3. Call Us When You Pull Up (443) 313-8724 or We'll Call you to Confirm Your Delivery 4. Lower Window & Show ID when you come for curbside pickup. 5. Pay with CanPay or Cash!! 5. No Exchanges or Returns. Thank you for your support & understanding!
You must order online through our website. www.thelvrm.com/order Please order for Curbside Pickup or Next Day Home Delivery!
To honor our military service members we offer 22% off every day for Veterans. We offer 20% off discounts for people that receive SDI or SSDI. We offer an industry discount to patients who work in the cannabis industry. We also offer 20% off to patients over the age of 55 or under the age 18. Students currently enrolled in school are also eligible for a 20% off discount! Every patient visiting for the first time will receive 10% off their entire order! Bring a friend to the shop and we'll give you a free preroll!
(Must bring in documentation to keep on file for SDI, SSDI, Veteran's status, student status, etc. Please bring these documents with you when you visit!)
