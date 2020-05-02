Qualifying Patient Discounts EVERY DAY

Valid 1/1/2019 - 1/1/2023

To honor our military service members we offer 22% off every day for Veterans. We offer 20% off discounts for people that receive SDI or SSDI. We offer an industry discount to patients who work in the cannabis industry. We also offer 20% off to patients over the age of 55 or under the age 18. Students currently enrolled in school are also eligible for a 20% off discount! Every patient visiting for the first time will receive 10% off their entire order! Bring a friend to the shop and we'll give you a free preroll!

(Must bring in documentation to keep on file for SDI, SSDI, Veteran's status, student status, etc. Please bring these documents with you when you visit!)