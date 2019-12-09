Therapeutic Healthcare Collective
Last updated:
DISCOUNTS
VETERANS and SENIORS GET 10% OFF EVERYDAY, ALL DAY STUDENTS GET 5% OFF EVERYDAY, ALL DAY
Simply Cannabis Jack Herer 1.75g
from Simply Cannabis
19.18%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Simply Cannabis Lemon Diesel 3.5g
from Simply
23.84%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Simply Cannabis Strawberry Banana 1.75g
from Simply Cannabis
24.72%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Simply Cannabis Mike Larry 1.75g
from Simply Cannabis
27.32%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Simply Cannabis Ice Cream Cake 1.75g
from Simply Cannabis
25.44%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Kind County Farms Gorilla Cookies 1g
from Kind County Farms
17.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Swami Select Mendo Pakalolo 3.5g
from Swami Select
19.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mendo Pakalolo
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Coastal Sun Banjo Flower 3.5g
from Coastal Sun Farm
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Banjo
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Monterey Kush Co OGKB 3.5g
from Monterey Kush
22.03%
THC
0.05%
CBD
OG Kush Breath
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Monterey Kush Co True OG 3.5g
from Monterey Kush
23%
THC
0.04%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Monterey Kush Co. Mango Brulee 3.5g
from Monterey Kush
19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mango Brulee
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Monterey Kush Co. Chem 4 Flower 3.5g
from Monterey Kush
24%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Chem 4
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Cali Bud Lemon Tree Hybrid 3.5g
from California Bud Co.
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Monterey Kush Co. Banana Cream 3.5g
from Monterey Kush
23.38%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Banana Cream OG
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Swami Select Queen of Hope 3.5g
from California CHAMP LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Santa Cruz Roots Lemon Cream 3.5g
from Santa Cruz Roots
24.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cream
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Kind County Farms Kindyland 1g
from Kind County Farms
25.2%
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Monterey Kush Co. Peanut Butter Cookies 3.5g
from Monterey Kush
20.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
EdiPure Peanut Butter Bites
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Santa Cruz Roots Purple Punch 3.5g
from Santa Cruz Roots
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Nug Premium Jack Flower 3.5g
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Swami Select Swami Sherbet 3.5g
from Swami Select
17.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Swami Select
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Santa Cruz Ocean Grown White Buffalo
from Santa Cruz Ocean Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Santa Cruz Ocean Grown Mimosa 3.5g
from Santa Cruz Ocean Grown
34.24%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Coastal Sun Super Glue 3.5g
from Coastal Sun Farm
26.12%
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Coastal Sun Tri Fi OG 3.5g
from Coastal Sun Farm
22.5%
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Santa Cruz Canna Farms Strawberry BananaZ 3.5g
from Santa Cruz Canna Farms
26.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Bananaz
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Bloom Farms Skunk Berry Flower 3.5g
from BLOOM FARMS
22%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Skunk Berry
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Creme De Canna Kush Cake Flower 3.5g
from Creme De Canna Gardens & Extracts
25.33%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Orange Kush Cake
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Creme De Canna Sherblato 3.5g
from Creme De Canna Gardens & Extracts
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sherblato
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Kind County Farms Black Jack 1g
from Kind County Farms
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Kind County Farms Game Changer 1g.
from Kind County Farms
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Game Changer
Strain
$18each
In-store only
1Lyfe Chemdog 3.5g
from 1Lyfe
32.29%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Marley Natural SFV OG 1g
from Marley Natural
21.6%
THC
0.09%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Marley Natural Peanut Butter Breath 3.5g
from Marley Natural
29%
THC
1%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Marley Natural Wedding Cake 1g
from Marley Natural
21.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Marley Natural Lemon Sour Diesel 1 G
from Marley Natural
20.4%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Lemon Sour Diesel
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Marley Natural CBD-Rich Trident 3.5g
from Marley Natural
4.36%
THC
10.04%
CBD
Trident
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Marley Natural Trident CBD 3:1 1g
from Marley Natural
41.8%
THC
107.3%
CBD
Trident
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Humboldt Apothecary Deep Sleep Tincture 30mL
from Humboldt Apothecary
25000%
THC
0%
CBD
Brian Berry Citrus Blend
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Santa Cruz Roots Lemon Cream Sauce 0.5g
from Santa Cruz Roots
68.96%
THC
0.17%
CBD
831 OG
Strain
$20½ g
In-store only
