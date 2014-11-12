DirtyMurf on October 26, 2019

Amazing service! Very informative. This was the second time I was in Third Day. I didn’t write a review after the first visit cause the product made me forget my password and then got lazy and didn’t reset it...if that says anything about the quality of their products. Honored the weekend deal I saw of Leafly. Good to know they keep to their word! Had to come back and get more of that White Cookies, fire AF. Currently feeling the chronic cup creeping up on me. Thank you for such a great experience!