Always have taken great care of me!!!
We appreciate our patients and we work to get you the quality you deserve. We look forward to helping you again soon.
4.8
10 reviews
Super friendly, convenient location, quickest service I've ever had
Thank you for the nice review. I look forward to seeing you again.
love it! convenient! best edibles made in house, friendliest staff, knowledgeable and I've loved every recommendation! always satisfied with the flower as well!
Come back anytime! We appreciate you ;-)
it's got a great atmosphere an really great prices !
Thanks for coming in!
Amazing service! Very informative. This was the second time I was in Third Day. I didn’t write a review after the first visit cause the product made me forget my password and then got lazy and didn’t reset it...if that says anything about the quality of their products. Honored the weekend deal I saw of Leafly. Good to know they keep to their word! Had to come back and get more of that White Cookies, fire AF. Currently feeling the chronic cup creeping up on me. Thank you for such a great experience!
Hi there! Thank you so much for the good vibes! We just put out a new edible :) come on back sometime!
This is an amazing please that is actually open past 7pm! Wahoo!
Thank you so much :)
Very nice store with super friendly staff and top notch medicine at reasonable prices. I've met the owner and he really cares about what's best for the patient. I would recommend Third Day to anyone looking for a more personalized experience. 💚
We heart you! Thank you so much for the good vibes! See you soon! :)
Best in town.
YOU ROCK! Thank you!
Ash was awesome and super knowledgeable! Will be stopping in again
Thank you so much! :)
always floored with the great quality and service. great team.
Thank you so much! :)