The staff was helpful and very nice. Great deals and great selection. Very informative.
KnobodyNose
on March 27, 2019
Andrea is amazing! I appreciate her help every time I go there. I’ll never stop shopping there.
TRIMQUEEN1
on March 31, 2017
Love the dispensary but i wanted to get some cream n cream by glp and there wasnt any.. pretty bummed out about it.
lolabrown
on March 5, 2017
great products. great staff!!! happy!!
!a1
arthurlappin
on March 5, 2017
very couteous!!!!!!!! nice strains!!!!!!!!!!!!! happy!!!!!!!!
myresetproject
on January 15, 2017
Really nice space with easy parking. Great customer service and lots of education. A little disappointing I wasn't able to use my 20% first time patient discount due to computer glitch but looking forward to coming back regardless. Thanks Molly for the great recommendation on medicating with the live sugar concentrate
sashagb77
on January 9, 2017
got that miss x from GLP. it's amazing. Please carry cookies n cream and 9lb . Also need to get some baby j's in there. And i love my evergreen edibles... :) Thank you
Cannaq
on January 7, 2017
Went to openin. Wow that miss x was amazing .also while in line I got to play the GLP operation game it was fantastic and fun while waiting. Great event ☺️
MatrixChef702
on January 7, 2017
Awesome GRAND OPENING! Took care of all the Patients, HOOKED UP NICELY!
hedgefund808
on August 18, 2016
Fantastic staff. Very friendly and polite as well as knowledgable. Products are 100%. Quality!!