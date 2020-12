I’ve visited 6 times. On the third trip they lost my order. They acted like they really didn’t care. Then on the 4th and 5th visit they “forgot” an item each time. If I wasn’t watching closely they would have shorted me. On the 6th trip they didn’t have ANY of the flower they were advertising. Two hour trip wasted. Then the final straw. They emailed the Christmas hours calling my girlfriend Piglet in the email. Dirtbag drug dealers.