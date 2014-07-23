lalalulu on August 2, 2019

Service was horrible!! Thought I was being swift by trying the dispensary nearest to where I work. I was wrong. Lady working on 8/1 around 4:45p barely acknowledged my presence. When I asked to look at some flower she ignored me and started to weigh out one of the strains I had asked to LOOK at; then when I asked if I could look at it she sighed and pushed the jar towards me. WORST SERVICE EVER!! I decided to leave without making a purchase. And will never step foot in this dispensary again. Mindrite down the street is worth the extra commute.