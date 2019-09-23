K.rodriguez
Quality for a non greedy price is amazing! My favorite budtender’s Jeremiah, Josh and Britain know their stuff and always go the extra mile. It’s nice to actually go half on a sack at Thurs!
4.7
19 reviews
Definitely best shop in town great prices and product is incomparable to anyone around. Let er’ burn
Nothing to dislike! Great atmosphere and Awesome customer service. Britain’s the best! So glad to see a familiar face.
Best dispensary in Pendleton. I am there at least once a week to smiling faces and amazing prices and quality product
A lot of people have been patiently waiting for what feels like an eternity for Thur's Smokeshop to open, he did not disappoint. It's a very comfortable atmosphere, the budtenders are very informative and the quality of the product for the prices sold are out of this world. By far best dispensary in town.
Badass place with a good atmosphere and wanna come here again
Thur's is absolutely the best dispensary in Pendleton hands down ..Very friendly and welcoming atmosphere..Best budtenders !! Always smiling and willing to help. Britain was very helpful and knowledgeable to everyone of my needs and found exactly what I was looking for .. Thur and his team will do incredible in this community and industry..If you are looking for great goods.. This is the place to go ..
I’ve been to every dispensary in town and they are all unique in their own ways. THURS SMOKE SHOP is by far my favorite place of all! They have the kindest and most knowledgeable Budtenders I’ve ever had the chance to experience and everyone is always so willing to help get the right product for you and your personal needs! ALSO talk about CHEAP!!! They really do have too shelf flower at a bottom shelf price! I highly recommend shopping at Thurs!! Thank you all for being so Kind ❤️
This place is where it’s at! The whole staff is amazing but Britain and Bryson made the experience so much better they’re very knowledgeable about their products. This shop has so much to offer and is very welcoming. The product is always fresh and tastes great. I will recommend this place to everyone I know. Thur’s Smokeshop is by far the best dispensary in town! Keep up the great work guys 🙂🙂
This is my favorite place to go to. It reminds me of dispensaries in Washington. Everyone is super friendly, (THANKS BRITAIN) knowledgeable, and are immediately willing to help you if they're not with a customer. When they are with a customer, they still acknowledge you and, I LOVE THAT. The flower selection is limited now but, don't let that stop you from enjoying some sticky, aromatic higher quality flower that you can't get unless traveling out of town... This is the best place in town for flower because of the quality for price. Their bottom shelf is like top shelf elsewhere. I'm excited to see Thurs grow because you go to places like kind leaf and you're waiting forever, (even when you place a pick up order) and when you finally get your product it's a little over priced and the quality isn't that great (talk about dry) making the overall experience kind of crappy. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THURS FOR GOOD WEED AND GOOD PEOPLE.