Seniamari on October 2, 2019

This is my favorite place to go to. It reminds me of dispensaries in Washington. Everyone is super friendly, (THANKS BRITAIN) knowledgeable, and are immediately willing to help you if they're not with a customer. When they are with a customer, they still acknowledge you and, I LOVE THAT. The flower selection is limited now but, don't let that stop you from enjoying some sticky, aromatic higher quality flower that you can't get unless traveling out of town... This is the best place in town for flower because of the quality for price. Their bottom shelf is like top shelf elsewhere. I'm excited to see Thurs grow because you go to places like kind leaf and you're waiting forever, (even when you place a pick up order) and when you finally get your product it's a little over priced and the quality isn't that great (talk about dry) making the overall experience kind of crappy. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THURS FOR GOOD WEED AND GOOD PEOPLE.