Media Monday
Follow @tjsoregon for an extra special deal announcement each Monday! Give @tjsonpowell a tag, review, or mention, and get 15% off your entire order.
While supplies last, may not be combined with other promotions or discounts.
All Products
Black Widow by Trichome Farms
from Trichome Farms
26.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Widow
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
TJ's Preroll | Alien OG | 0.5g
from TJ's
21.84%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$4each
In-store only
White Cookies by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
26.72%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Monkey Tape by TJ's
from TJ's
23.84%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Monkey Tape
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Zweet Inzanity by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
28.03%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Zweet Inzanity
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Decibel LOUDS | Banana Pie Infused Preroll | 1.38g
from Decibel
30.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Pie
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Decibel LOUDS | Triple Choc Chip Infused Preroll | 1.38g
from Decibel
30.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Triple Choc Chip
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Watermelon Zkittlez by Leap Farms
from LEAP FARMS
16.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies N Cream by SugarTop Buddery
from SugarTop Buddery
20.26%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cookies N Cream
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
TJ's CBD by TJ's
from TJ's
0.47%
THC
12.33%
CBD
TJ's CBD
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Crushed Ice by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
15.54%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dr. Leveque by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
23.07%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dr. Leveque
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SFV OG by The Plant
from The Plant
24.82%
THC
0.08%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Motorbreath #15 by Dutch Valley Farms
from Dutch Valley Farms
19.8%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Motorbreath #15
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
AC/Dosi by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
7.32%
THC
14.77%
CBD
AC/Dosi
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Vineyard Select by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
17.65%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Vineyard Select
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Alien OG by TJ's
from TJ's
26.97%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Muhammad Ali by Gadsden Gardens
from Gadsden Gardens
23.1%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Muhammad Ali
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Forest Park Purple by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
26.86%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hashers - Dawg Biscuits x Slymer Hash Preroll - 0.7g
from Hashers
___
THC
___
CBD
$7each
In-store only
Decibel LOUDS | Jack Herer Infused Preroll | 1.38g
from Decibel
42.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Decibel LOUDS | Mickey Kush Infused Preroll | 1.38g
from Decibel
28.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Mickey Kush
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Yerba Buena Preroll | Corazon | 0.5g
from Yerba Buena
0.64%
THC
14.83%
CBD
Corazon
Strain
$4each
In-store only
Decibel LOUDS | Underdawg Infused Preroll | 1.38g
from Decibel
___
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Beach Wedding by Higher Minds Horticulture
from Higher Minds Horticulture
27.21%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Beach Wedding
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Yerba Buena Preroll | Blue Dragon Desert Frost | 0.5g
from Yerba Buena
0.69%
THC
14.23%
CBD
Blue Dragon Desert Frost
Strain
$4each
In-store only
Sour Banana Sherbet by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
27.88%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass by Ananda Farms
from Ananda Farms
9.71%
THC
17.19%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Yerba Buena Preroll | Prayer Pupil | 0.5g
from Yerba Buena
24.38%
THC
___
CBD
$4each
In-store only
Chappy by Gardener's
from Gardener's
16.67%
THC
___
CBD
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Yerba Buena Preroll | Silver Hawk | 0.5g
from Yerba Buena
23.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Silver Hawk
Strain
$4each
In-store only
Yerba Buena Preroll | Neon Lights | 0.5g
from Yerba Buena
24.21%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Neon Lights
Strain
$4each
In-store only
Yerba Buena Preroll | White Cookies | 0.5g
from Yerba Buena
26.67%
THC
___
CBD
$4each
In-store only
Jamaican Sunrise by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
16.21%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Jamaican Sunrise
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Irish Cream by High Noon Cultivation
from High Noon Cultivation
21.76%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Irish Cream
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MAC #2 by Tao Gardens
from Tao Gardens
27.2%
THC
0.81%
CBD
MAC #2
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison by TJ's
from TJ's
18.59%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Cookies by TJ's
from TJ's
22.81%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Platinum Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Montana Silvertip by DaveFu Farms
from DaveFu Farms
25.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Montana Silvertip
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Josh D OG by Benson Arbor
from Benson Arbor
23.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Josh D OG
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
