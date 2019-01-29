DirectexdDevil
they are friendly and have good prices
4.7
10 reviews
this place is open til 10pm and open early... the dream
Vendor days best days here
Love this place! Great product, prices, vibes and service. Such a clean yet chill atmosphere and I gotta give props to the lady budtenders here as they are killing it! Alie is hands down the queen of dabs and also my personal favorite! Don't be scared to follow her recommendations as she has been on point for me every single time. Knowledgeable, friendly and so much fun, making even a simple shopping trip enjoyable. So many options for every budget and they always take the time to show you everything you'd like to see without being rushed. The only place I shop now! Do yourself a favor and check it out. You will be back!
very nice crew working, favorite spot forsure!!
This place is becoming my favorite spot to get green. Friendly and knowledgeable staff, will direct you to what you are looking for. Display case is well marked, even the best time of day to smoke your choice. Highly recommend both to newer smokers and folks who’ve been smoking for a moment.
Been hearing a lot about this shops great deals. I originally went in to get a medical half pound but didn't have quality I wanted. I mentioned they should carry their in house Yerba Burma flower in half p's because it dank and reasonably priced around town, but they said they couldn't get close to those prices, bummer. it ended up being the 30% off top shelf flower day so I grabbed 4 eights and a quarter of different strains. All of them are suuuper dried out, and little nose. My fault for going off the displayed nugs instead of asking to smell the jar but I fell like top shelf should still have some freshness to it! My budtender also sold me a quarter of above top shelf and said it was 30% off too but ended up not getting a discount. When I went back in an hour later the manager was kind of rude about it, and pointed to a sign and said it says 30% off top shelf and these signs are everywhere. How would I know you have a tier highe than top-shelf on a first time visit?! I just went off what the budtender told me. There was also a discrepancy with the veteran discount on the concentrates I bought. My receipt didn't show any discount on the 3 grams. The manager said it shows in his computer that I got the discount and said the prices to me, but they didn't add up to the right percent. I ended up walking out without pushing the $8 issue, I was more concerned about the quarter of non discounted product for about $20. As a first time visitor who originally came in asking for half pounds of product and then staying around and still spending over $200 on random product, I am disappointed and won't be back.
Jamal was super helpful today, great overall service, and is an amazing bud tender. Highly recommend coming in. Great staff! Selection of product! Great prices!
Can’t beat Thursday’s 30% off deal!
wonderful place to get your daily herbs. staff makes sure to get you every deal possible.
So glad you enjoy our little shop! We love hooking up our customers with deals. Thanks for the support.