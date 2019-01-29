vZo on September 8, 2019

Been hearing a lot about this shops great deals. I originally went in to get a medical half pound but didn't have quality I wanted. I mentioned they should carry their in house Yerba Burma flower in half p's because it dank and reasonably priced around town, but they said they couldn't get close to those prices, bummer. it ended up being the 30% off top shelf flower day so I grabbed 4 eights and a quarter of different strains. All of them are suuuper dried out, and little nose. My fault for going off the displayed nugs instead of asking to smell the jar but I fell like top shelf should still have some freshness to it! My budtender also sold me a quarter of above top shelf and said it was 30% off too but ended up not getting a discount. When I went back in an hour later the manager was kind of rude about it, and pointed to a sign and said it says 30% off top shelf and these signs are everywhere. How would I know you have a tier highe than top-shelf on a first time visit?! I just went off what the budtender told me. There was also a discrepancy with the veteran discount on the concentrates I bought. My receipt didn't show any discount on the 3 grams. The manager said it shows in his computer that I got the discount and said the prices to me, but they didn't add up to the right percent. I ended up walking out without pushing the $8 issue, I was more concerned about the quarter of non discounted product for about $20. As a first time visitor who originally came in asking for half pounds of product and then staying around and still spending over $200 on random product, I am disappointed and won't be back.