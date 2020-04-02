164 products
20% Off for First Time Patients! (ALL MENU ITEMS ARE PRE-TAX)
Valid 3/6/2020 – 4/5/2020
We're open! Come see us to get 20% off your first visit. **NON-STACKABLE**
Not applicable to the $4.20 grams. All menu prices are pre-tax. **NON-STACKABLE**
All Products
WUNDERDOG OG
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
___
CBD
$12.931 gram
$12.931 gram
$24.131.75 gram
$43.1⅛ ounce
$77.59¼ ounce
$129.3½ ounce
$2501 ounce
STAR COOKIES
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
___
CBD
$12.931 gram
$12.931 gram
$24.131.75 gram
$43.1⅛ ounce
$77.59¼ ounce
$129.3½ ounce
$2501 ounce
PURPLE ROZE
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
___
CBD
$12.931 gram
$12.931 gram
$24.131.75 gram
$43.1⅛ ounce
$77.59¼ ounce
$129.3½ ounce
$2501 ounce
London Poundcake
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$9.481 gram
$9.481 gram
$16.591.75 gram
$34.48⅛ ounce
$64.75¼ ounce
$112.28½ ounce
$215.61 ounce
Tangie Breath
from Unknown Brand
19.19%
THC
___
CBD
$12.931 gram
$12.931 gram
$24.131.75 gram
$43.1⅛ ounce
$77.59¼ ounce
$129.3½ ounce
$2501 ounce
NORTHERN LIGHTS
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
___
CBD
$9.481 gram
$9.481 gram
$16.591.75 gram
$34.48⅛ ounce
$64.75¼ ounce
$112.28½ ounce
$215.61 ounce
ICE CREAM CAKE
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$12.931 gram
$12.931 gram
$24.131.75 gram
$43.1⅛ ounce
$77.59¼ ounce
$129.3½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Northern Cookies
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
___
CBD
$6.91 gram
$6.91 gram
$12.081.75 gram
$24.15⅛ ounce
$48.3¼ ounce
$96.6½ ounce
$193.21 ounce
PILLOW FACTORY
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
___
CBD
$9.481 gram
$9.481 gram
$16.591.75 gram
$34.48⅛ ounce
$64.75¼ ounce
$112.28½ ounce
$215.61 ounce
BLACK DOG
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$9.481 gram
$9.481 gram
$16.591.75 gram
$34.48⅛ ounce
$64.75¼ ounce
$112.28½ ounce
$215.61 ounce
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
___
CBD
$9.481 gram
$9.481 gram
$16.591.75 gram
$34.48⅛ ounce
$64.75¼ ounce
$112.28½ ounce
$215.61 ounce
MIMOSA
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
___
CBD
$12.931 gram
$12.931 gram
$24.131.75 gram
$43.1⅛ ounce
$77.59¼ ounce
$129.3½ ounce
$2501 ounce
HMK (HEADMasterKush)
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$9.481 gram
$9.481 gram
$16.591.75 gram
$34.48⅛ ounce
$64.75¼ ounce
$112.28½ ounce
$215.61 ounce
GG #4
from Unknown Brand
27.07%
THC
___
CBD
$12.931 gram
$12.931 gram
$24.131.75 gram
$43.1⅛ ounce
$77.59¼ ounce
$129.3½ ounce
$2501 ounce
COOKIES AND CHEM
from Unknown Brand
21.01%
THC
___
CBD
$12.931 gram
$12.931 gram
$24.131.75 gram
$43.1⅛ ounce
$77.59¼ ounce
$129.3½ ounce
$2501 ounce
DONKEY BUTTER #4
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Donkey Butter
Strain
$12.931 gram
$12.931 gram
$24.131.75 gram
$43.1⅛ ounce
$77.59¼ ounce
$129.3½ ounce
$2501 ounce
BANANA KUSH
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
___
CBD
$4.21 gram
$4.21 gram
$7.351.75 gram
$14.7⅛ ounce
$29.4¼ ounce
$58.8½ ounce
$117.61 ounce
GIRL SCOUT COOKIES EXTREME
from Unknown Brand
16.2%
THC
___
CBD
$4.21 gram
$4.21 gram
$7.351.75 gram
$14.7⅛ ounce
$29.4¼ ounce
$58.8½ ounce
$117.61 ounce
Breathworks
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$12.931 gram
$12.931 gram
$24.131.75 gram
$43.1⅛ ounce
$77.59¼ ounce
$129.3½ ounce
$2501 ounce
LILAC DIESEL
from Unknown Brand
25.49%
THC
___
CBD
$12.931 gram
$12.931 gram
$24.131.75 gram
$43.1⅛ ounce
$77.59¼ ounce
$129.3½ ounce
$2501 ounce
GHOST FUEL
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
___
CBD
$12.931 gram
$12.931 gram
$24.131.75 gram
$43.1⅛ ounce
$77.59¼ ounce
$129.3½ ounce
GMO
from Unknown Brand
20.5%
THC
___
CBD
$12.931 gram
$12.931 gram
$24.131.75 gram
$43.1⅛ ounce
$77.59¼ ounce
$129.3½ ounce
$2501 ounce
PURPLE LEMON G
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
___
CBD
$12.931 gram
$12.931 gram
$24.131.75 gram
$43.1⅛ ounce
$77.59¼ ounce
$129.3½ ounce
$2501 ounce
2 POUNDER
from Unknown Brand
15%
THC
5.1%
CBD
$9.481 gram
$9.481 gram
$16.591.75 gram
$34.48⅛ ounce
$64.75¼ ounce
$112.28½ ounce
$215.61 ounce
Wedding Cake
from Unknown Brand
30.03%
THC
___
CBD
$4.21 gram
$4.21 gram
$7.351.75 gram
$14.7⅛ ounce
$29.4¼ ounce
$58.8½ ounce
$117.61 ounce
AGENT ORANGE
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
___
CBD
$4.21 gram
$4.21 gram
$7.351.75 gram
$14.7⅛ ounce
$29.4¼ ounce
$58.8½ ounce
MANGO PUFF
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
___
CBD
$9.481 gram
$9.481 gram
$16.591.75 gram
$34.48⅛ ounce
$64.75¼ ounce
$112.28½ ounce
$215.61 ounce
OG SUPREME
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
___
CBD
$4.21 gram
$4.21 gram
$7.351.75 gram
$14.7⅛ ounce
$29.4¼ ounce
$58.8½ ounce
$117.61 ounce
MOTORBREATH #15
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$12.931 gram
$12.931 gram
$24.131.75 gram
$43.1⅛ ounce
$77.59¼ ounce
$129.3½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Durban Poison-1200MG-Electraleaf Vape
from ElectraLeaf
93.89%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$451.2 gram
$451.2 gram
Pineapple Express Vaporizor Cartridge
from LOCO Fine Distillates
95.3%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Zkittles Vaporizor Cartridge
from LOCO Fine Distillates
95.3%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
RSO Syringe Full Extract Cannabis Oil
from LOCO Fine Distillates
95.3%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Dab Oil 2G Double Dip (Pineapple Express and Sour Pebbles)
from LOCO Fine Distillates
95.3%
THC
___
CBD
$802 grams
$802 grams
Ice Cream Cake-1200MG- Electraleaf Vape
from ElectraLeaf
91.97%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$451.2 gram
$451.2 gram
Blue Zkittles ElectraLeaf Vape 1200mg
from ElectraLeaf
91.97%
THC
0.19%
CBD
$451.2 gram
$451.2 gram
Golden Pineapples-1200MG-ElectraLeaf Vape
from ElectraLeaf
90.72%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$451.2 gram
$451.2 gram
Mai Tai-1200MG-ElectraLeaf Vape
from ElectraLeaf
90.72%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Mai Tai Cookies
Strain
$451.2 gram
$451.2 gram
HI-Cee ElectraLeaf Vape 1200mg
from ElectraLeaf
91.97%
THC
0.19%
CBD
$451.2 gram
$451.2 gram
Strawberry Shortcake ElectraLeaf Vape 1200mg
from ElectraLeaf
93.89%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Strawberry Shortcake
Strain
$451.2 gram
$451.2 gram
