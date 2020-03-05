We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
cool people great 1rst time prices 7 of 10 on rating
MisStowe
on March 26, 2020
Liked everything about them. Employees are AWESOME they care about YOUR NEEDS weather it's WHAT STRAIN your looking for to Pipes etc... They listen and have a ! CLEAN & SAFE ! environment. Would definitely DEFINITELY send anyone here. I WILL BE SEEING Y'ALL AGAIN VERY SOON & WILL CONTINUE TO COME THERE.