green137 on June 22, 2019

I was excited to see that TLC had sugar trim, so of course I drove over and stocked up. After getting home I looked at the packaging to see how they were testing. I picked up zacks pie, mimosa, do si dos, and purple punch. The first thing I noticed was that it was not manufactured by TLC, but instead Cannable Organics. I thought to myself no need to worry they probably just improved the process. Next thing I notice is that the amount of THC has been reduced to almost 35% of the amount that Oil Refinery would produce. Finally, the dab tasted of some random chemical, and has left the worst taste in my mouth. To finish off I would like to say that TLC has lost a loyal customer of at least 4 years. Not to mention the five friends I have that regularly grab sugar trim will be notified of the changes immediately.