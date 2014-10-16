Mbarmijo
Great place and awesome deals! Good vibes!
I was excited to see that TLC had sugar trim, so of course I drove over and stocked up. After getting home I looked at the packaging to see how they were testing. I picked up zacks pie, mimosa, do si dos, and purple punch. The first thing I noticed was that it was not manufactured by TLC, but instead Cannable Organics. I thought to myself no need to worry they probably just improved the process. Next thing I notice is that the amount of THC has been reduced to almost 35% of the amount that Oil Refinery would produce. Finally, the dab tasted of some random chemical, and has left the worst taste in my mouth. To finish off I would like to say that TLC has lost a loyal customer of at least 4 years. Not to mention the five friends I have that regularly grab sugar trim will be notified of the changes immediately.
These guys have good stuff just don’t appreciate when they hold back on it, they always seem to run out of sugar trim and they don’t even take it off the menu
Can you bring back that jungle cake back from 'Junge Boys 👏🏾' Fireeeeeeee👌🏾
Can someone please inform Ivan that the people want more Jungle Boy cultivated Papaya Flower. Please n Thank You :)
Fantastic service, as well as clean and quick to check in. They have a variety amount of product to choose from, and polite to help you with your questions. London was very helpful and assisted me through the process. I definitely encourage new customers to check this place and see for themselves how great they are. I will definitely be returning soon.
Sales rep (mellow) was super helpful. Nice and clean place.
Custy prices custy weed.
They have a great variety of medicines avaliable and strain choices! The girls are always extremely nice and knowledgeable. Mel is my favorite bud tender to get! she always knows what's the most fire and most flavorful. she's also very honest about her personal preferences and I trust her on her selections! I usually go here 2-4 times a week and it's always cool!
Thank you for your review! We are glad to hear that our customer service met your expectations! We strive to provide excellent customer service and good quality products to all our customers. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please stay updated with our Weedmaps and Leafly menus for future drops and deals! Hope you have a great day! - TLC Collective
Gave tlc another try, only to be let down again. Rude security, clueless budtenders. Horrible trap music the entire time. I think it’s safe to say I’ll never be attending tlc ever again, considering there are better shops opening everyday with the new Rec laws. Their non JB stuff is half the quality but the same price when they are low on JB flower because this dispensary isn’t about the patient, but about profit.
Thank you for your review. We are sorry to hear your experience did not meet your expectations as we strive to always have a welcoming, friendly environment for all our patients. One of our primary focus is to provide all around top quality product with the best prices for our patients. We encourage you to consult with your bud tender about your likes/dislikes and price range to find a product that is best suited for you! We sincerely hope to see you soon! Hope you have a great day! -TLC Collective