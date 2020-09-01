(text for conditions and restrictions: Not applicable with any other discounts/offers/Green Leaf Specials. Veterans always stack an additional 10% off.)

WEED WEDNESDAY: Buy an eighth or more of selected strains on Wednesdays, and get up to 30% OFF!!! All flower is 20% off with purchase of 3.5g or more!! WYLD WEDNESDAY: 40% off Wyld THC/Cannabis Gummies, 25% off Wyld Hemp CBD Gummies! (excludes Green Leaf Specials)

We carry a large variety of Green Leaf Specials which are our products with the everyday low prices. These items cannot be discounted, unless you are a Veteran. Veterans always stack 10% on every deal, everyday!

