I love walking into this place! So nice and clean - not creepy and dingy like so many off island places. There is always something new to try and a great variety from all over Washington. Sean doesn't carry anything he can't personally endorse so I know the product will certainly meet MY expectations. The best part about this pot shop - they care that I have a great pot experience. They don't just want to sell me something - they want me to enjoy my purchase and come back and tell them what I thought about it. Can't say how much I love this place. Any pot lover visiting Orcas should definitely swing in here and meet Sean and the crew. Wide variety of products including local NWC which used to be my favorite - but I'm personally hooked on Noble or DNA gardens now. Thanks Sean and Token Herb for the clean, friendly and knowledgeable service you provide to our happy little community! Hope to be a patron for years to come!