15% OFF Tokyo House Flower - Friday & Saturday
15% OFF All Tokyo Starfish House Flower. Every Friday & Saturday, all locations
Applies to Tokyo Starfish house flower only; does not apply to outside vendor flower. Friday & Saturday only. Valid at all Tokyo Starfish Locations. Cannot be combined with other discounts on the same product.
All Products
Grandpa Larry
from Tokyo Starfish
17.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Grandpa Larry OG
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Maui Wowie
from Tokyo Starfish
21.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Crippled Rhino
from Lifted
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cndyland
from Million Elephants
23.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Cndyland
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lava Cake
from Flowersmith
16.94%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pomegranate Punch
from Massive/Roganja
20.65%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Summer Sunset OG
from Massive/Roganja
19.22%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbet Breath #14
from Rolen Stone
25.97%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sherbet Breath #14
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Recon
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
21.25%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ketama
from Tokyo Starfish
18.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Ketama
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Sundae
from Flowersmith
16.37%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Tokyo Starfish
24.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Banana
from Emerald Cannabis Worx
27.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Silver Train
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
21.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Silver Train
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dads Durban
from Massive/Roganja
16.66%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Superstitious
from Alter Farms
21.15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Superstitious
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jet Fuel Gelato
from Flowersmith
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Nigerian Silver
from Cannalife
21.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Nigerian Silver
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Brazilian Sour
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
28.49%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GT Dragon
from High Valley Organics
21.47%
THC
0%
CBD
GT Dragon
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
.5g The Bizz (LCR) Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
MCT RSO 1:1 Capsules
from Siskiyou Sungrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
1g Blue Dream Cartridges by Tokyo Starfish
from Tokyo Starfish
80.64%
THC
0.07%
CBD
1g Blue Dream
Strain
$42each
In-store only
1g Super Lemon Haze Cartridges by Tokyo Starfish
from Tokyo Starfish
80.64%
THC
0.07%
CBD
1g Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$42each
In-store only
.5g PAX Pod - WVA Garlicane - Live Resin Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
.5g Orange Cooks (LLR) Cartridges by White Label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
1g Durban Elfstone Cartridges by NW Kind
from NW KIND
77.04%
THC
0%
CBD
1g Durban Elfstone
Strain
$36each
In-store only
1g Granddaddy Purple Cartridges by Tokyo Starfish
from Tokyo Starfish
80.64%
THC
0.07%
CBD
1g Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$42each
In-store only
MCT RSO CBD Capsules
from Siskiyou Sungrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
MCT RSO THC Capsules
from Siskiyou Sungrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
1g Miss Orange OG Cartridges by Orchid
from Orchid
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
1g Cherry Pie Cartridges by Orchid
from Orchid
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush x The White - Disposable Cartridges by Buddies
from Buddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
1g Motor Breath Cartridges by Drop Science
from Drop Science
72.4%
THC
0.19%
CBD
1g Motor Breath
Strain
$50each
In-store only
.5g Garlicane - Live Resin Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Chem Sour Diesel Shatter by White Label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
.5g Plat Purple Candy - Live Resin Cartridges by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
.3g GG4 Cartridges by Drop Science
from Drop Science
73.4%
THC
0.25%
CBD
.3g GG4
Strain
$27each
In-store only
1g Sour Sapphire Cartridges by Drop Science
from Drop Science
68.4%
THC
0.15%
CBD
1g Sour Sapphire
Strain
$36each
In-store only
1g Lemon Purple Kush Cartridges by Drop Science
from Drop Science
66.7%
THC
0.12%
CBD
1g Lemon Purple Kush
Strain
$50each
In-store only
