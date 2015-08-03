JimmyZZZZZZ
I have to wonder who gives these reviews. Since this is a tourist town, do most of these people know what a good dispensary is? Staff here, on both occasions I visited were so subdued, it was like they could care not if I was there. Staff in the back lacked solid knowledge of what they even have on hand. I like doobies and the gal pulled out 2 boxes of prerolls, not even sure what was there, no way to see what was there but to pull the tube out and look at it, and they were merely sorted by price only. I grabbed a couple of the more expensive doobes and coughed all the way. Harsh weed that could not have been flushed prior to harvest, or had a bunch of trim in them. I would pay $2 more any day to not choke and they don't have that. Won't be back as this town has many better options, especially just down around the corner at the Doctors Office.
Hey Jimmy, Thanks for the reply, we appreciate the honest feedback and we're sorry you had a less then stellar experience. We do our best to make sure our budtenders are as informed as possible about what product is in stock. It can be difficult as much of the specifics of products from each vendor and even our own products, changes from month to month and often week to week. As for particular pre rolls, it's unusual that you couldn't see what was there for selection, as the specifics of the farm it's from, the strain, harvest date, test results and %'s etc is all right there on each pre roll tube. For what it's worth, all our Prerolls are made from hand ground flower, no shake, no trim. They are always one of our top selling products and we haven't had much feedback similar to yours but we will look into what was in stock when you purchased and make sure everything was as it should of been. We always want to make it right by you, so we'd love to offer you a couple free pre-roll on us. Just bring show this message to any budtender at any of our shops and we'll give you two free prerolls on the house. Thank you again, we hope to see you back in the shops someday soon.