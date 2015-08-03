JimmyZZZZZZ on September 8, 2019

I have to wonder who gives these reviews. Since this is a tourist town, do most of these people know what a good dispensary is? Staff here, on both occasions I visited were so subdued, it was like they could care not if I was there. Staff in the back lacked solid knowledge of what they even have on hand. I like doobies and the gal pulled out 2 boxes of prerolls, not even sure what was there, no way to see what was there but to pull the tube out and look at it, and they were merely sorted by price only. I grabbed a couple of the more expensive doobes and coughed all the way. Harsh weed that could not have been flushed prior to harvest, or had a bunch of trim in them. I would pay $2 more any day to not choke and they don't have that. Won't be back as this town has many better options, especially just down around the corner at the Doctors Office.