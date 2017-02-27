Melissa gave me a lot of misinformation when i asked if she could stock a specific brand of hemp-derived CBD oil...apparently, she thinks that Charlotte's Web (if harvested above 1% thc) is a genetically different plant then if harvested at below 1% thc (which would technically be consideted hemp)...wow that's ignorant. I was told they could not stock the item in question because it was derived from hemp, not cannabis-- which did not make sense for three reasons: 1) other dispensaries carry hemp derived products! 2) whether you harvest Charlotte's Web above or below 1% thc DOES NOT change the plant's genetics-- but rather changes it's governmental classification from cannabis to hemp...and 3) YOU ALREADY SELL CBD FLOWER THAT'S BELOW 1% THC, WHICH IS TECHNICALLY A HEMP PRODUCT!! SO DON'T TELL ME YOU CAN'T STOCK HEMP PRODUCTS!! Waste of time, and energy...oh and she was reluctant to give me her name after I said I would post a review about it...nice enough at first but not at all knowledgeable or professional.

Dispensary said:

Hey Angryhippo, sorry to hear you had a frustrating experience with Melissa, she's usually very knowledgeable about all our products. This topic gets to an issue that is made extremely convoluted because of legal "classifications” that vary from the Federal to State levels and even State to State, which yes can list the same genetic plant (hemp/cannabis) as separate. According to federal legislation hemp is defined AS the cannabis plant but the key “hemp” difference is that it cannot contain more than 0.3 percent of THC on a dry weight basis (whole plant). This is sometimes simplified to approximately a 1% THC translation in the flower. In Oregon the state law has more to do with a particular producer's or processor's endorsements from the OLCC then a black and white % delineation of the raw flower or plant. Yes it is possible for us, or any dispensary in Oregon to bring in hemp products as long as it is within the Oregon tracking system from an OLCC registered grower, processor or wholesaler. If the product was produced from one of these companies, which means it is already within the Metric System (the Oregon seed to sale tracking system) then the dispensary can sell it, regardless of THC or CBD%. The laws and verbiage are constantly changing around this subject and different frameworks coexist to describe the legal distinction between hemp and cannabis, even though yes they are genetically the same exact plant. We do our very best to try and keep our budtenders and managers informed with the most up to date information but sometimes mistakes happen. We assure you it isn’t out of negligence or lack of trying that these occur. Talk with our budtenders, the CBD based benefits you seek should be possible with any high CBD flower strain, full spectrum concentrate or extract. We hope you come back to visit us, and will continue to do our best to keep our team on top of an extremely confusing topic.