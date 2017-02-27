budsgoodbig
I really like the staff here. Good herb and nice layout. Great location too right off the parkway on the south end and lots of parking. The young guy from WA was super nice and helpful.
4.7
10 reviews
Melissa gave me a lot of misinformation when i asked if she could stock a specific brand of hemp-derived CBD oil...apparently, she thinks that Charlotte's Web (if harvested above 1% thc) is a genetically different plant then if harvested at below 1% thc (which would technically be consideted hemp)...wow that's ignorant. I was told they could not stock the item in question because it was derived from hemp, not cannabis-- which did not make sense for three reasons: 1) other dispensaries carry hemp derived products! 2) whether you harvest Charlotte's Web above or below 1% thc DOES NOT change the plant's genetics-- but rather changes it's governmental classification from cannabis to hemp...and 3) YOU ALREADY SELL CBD FLOWER THAT'S BELOW 1% THC, WHICH IS TECHNICALLY A HEMP PRODUCT!! SO DON'T TELL ME YOU CAN'T STOCK HEMP PRODUCTS!! Waste of time, and energy...oh and she was reluctant to give me her name after I said I would post a review about it...nice enough at first but not at all knowledgeable or professional.
Hey Angryhippo, sorry to hear you had a frustrating experience with Melissa, she's usually very knowledgeable about all our products. This topic gets to an issue that is made extremely convoluted because of legal "classifications” that vary from the Federal to State levels and even State to State, which yes can list the same genetic plant (hemp/cannabis) as separate. According to federal legislation hemp is defined AS the cannabis plant but the key “hemp” difference is that it cannot contain more than 0.3 percent of THC on a dry weight basis (whole plant). This is sometimes simplified to approximately a 1% THC translation in the flower. In Oregon the state law has more to do with a particular producer's or processor's endorsements from the OLCC then a black and white % delineation of the raw flower or plant. Yes it is possible for us, or any dispensary in Oregon to bring in hemp products as long as it is within the Oregon tracking system from an OLCC registered grower, processor or wholesaler. If the product was produced from one of these companies, which means it is already within the Metric System (the Oregon seed to sale tracking system) then the dispensary can sell it, regardless of THC or CBD%. The laws and verbiage are constantly changing around this subject and different frameworks coexist to describe the legal distinction between hemp and cannabis, even though yes they are genetically the same exact plant. We do our very best to try and keep our budtenders and managers informed with the most up to date information but sometimes mistakes happen. We assure you it isn’t out of negligence or lack of trying that these occur. Talk with our budtenders, the CBD based benefits you seek should be possible with any high CBD flower strain, full spectrum concentrate or extract. We hope you come back to visit us, and will continue to do our best to keep our team on top of an extremely confusing topic.
super chill display room.
Love this place! The budtenders are awesome and always so friendly and helpful.
what a place great vibe awesome selection and of course clones!!! one stop smoke shop!! gotta love the fish
Thanks for the review Dodge! We look forward to serving you again soon :)
I've seen posts that say Tokyo is a bit overpriced,but what is sometimes overlooked is that their prices already include tax. The staff is super friendly and the South store feels a little higher end so I don't mind paying a bit more. I do wish the percentages for the flower were more accessible, maybe on the chalk boards?
Hi Tommytinc! Thanks for taking the time to write this review. All of our prices online and on our in-store menu boards do include the 20% tax and we realize that can throw some people off upon first glance. As you stated, our pricing is extremely competitive, if not cheaper in some product categories and we strive to provide a higher-end customer service experience that cannot be reproduced elsewhere. Thank you for the feedback regarding flower test results being more visible, we love to hear what our customers want!
I really like this place, tokyo south is great. Everyone is so friendly happy to help and I am always in there the last hour they are open. I do wish they would put the current deals on leafly. I wanna know if I should run in and grab some good stuff. Maybe its on purpose but I always end up going to other places when I see a good deal. Still the closest to me so when I am out I'm going in but you'd get more from me if I knew the best times to go. I really do like the place tho. They have lots of space which is awesome for a cannabis shop. Plenty of people on staff. Good prices and occasionly deals.
Hey Kweedaccount, thank you for the reply! We will be doing our best to list deals more frequently on Leafly to let you know what's up with specials in the future. Make sure to follow our instagram @tokyo_starfish where you can also be kept informed of our specials happening! Cheers :)
Very impressed with Starfifh south! Great staff, great flower, good prices and open later than most others!
Old review, but thank you! We pride ourselves on a great customer experience, glad you hear you got what you were looking for! Cheers :)
I have tried them a few times but they are just not competitive with their prices. It's hard to find anything under $10 per gram. I can buy equivalent product for about $6 per gram in several other places in town. Nice people and a pretty Store but I won't pay 30% more just because it's a little closer. They also never seem to have any advertised specials so it's hard for me to do business with them with all of the other places available. I have been in three times recently and don't intend to go back unless I start seeing better prices.
Hey BadBoy, this is an old review but we just wanted to let you and any other readers know that we carry plenty of options down to the $5/gram range. One reason our prices may appear slightly higher is that the prices you see for flower or any other product include taxes, vs many of our competitors list their prices without tax included. Again, we hope you come back through, and thank you for your review!
I love this location. I live in the DRW and this location is perfect for me, plus it's next to my favorite thrift store so score all around for me
Thank you @Sandiedoreen! We really appreciate the review and we are extremely happy to be serving customers from the DRW!