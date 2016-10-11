Catkay56 on September 16, 2019

Top Crop is THEE dispensory. I really like how all taxes are already included in the price so your not trying to calculate what the total tax will be on your purchases. The young man helping us was very knowlegable and answered all our questions. He even gave me a discount since i bought a hat along with my CBD/THC products. The store was very clean and had a great atmosphere. They have great specials throughout the week also. I will visit this dispensary every time i am out west Eugene. Thank you all at Top Crop for all your help and friendliness.