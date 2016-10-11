Yomomma69
Location is amazing!
4.6
10 reviews
When someone comes in asking for a strain to relieve anxiety, maybe the last thing you should do is offer them a str8 sativa to kick my symptoms into high gear. Guys have no clue what they’re talking about and just pull strains for you to smell without offering information. For a place that claims to focus on education they have really uneducated staff. Nice flower, but they’re overpriced. 👎 👎 Womp Womp.
Yesterday my husband went in and asked for a sativa cartridge. Got it home and noticed it was a hybrid. Not what we asked for. Today we brought it back to get what we asked for. Lots of rhetoric. Store policy doesn’t allow it. Not our fault. Big issue about not getting a receipt which he was never offered. It was a simple exchange since it was their fault. Very bad customer service. Wouldn’t go there again
We apologize for the inconvenience. This is something that will be addressed to the staff. We're so sorry we couldn't procure your needs. If you have any questions please don't hesitate to call us. We hope to see you again in the future.
AJ and Austin were super warm and welcoming , AJ was knowledgeable about sales prices , all listed prices include tax !!!
Thanks for taking the time to write a review! We're so glad to help and we hope to see you again soon!
the best dispensary there is hands down best service ever bartenders have lots of knowledge Pacific counter woodshop here again we recommend
We love to hear that our dispensary is the best in town! Thank you so much for taking the time to write a review. Hope to see you again soon!
Top Crop is THEE dispensory. I really like how all taxes are already included in the price so your not trying to calculate what the total tax will be on your purchases. The young man helping us was very knowlegable and answered all our questions. He even gave me a discount since i bought a hat along with my CBD/THC products. The store was very clean and had a great atmosphere. They have great specials throughout the week also. I will visit this dispensary every time i am out west Eugene. Thank you all at Top Crop for all your help and friendliness.
Thank you for the kind words. Customer service and satisfaction is our top priority! We appreciate your business and we are looking forward to seeing you on your next visit!
Nice display but uneducated n rude staff n charge $4-6 more A GRAM than other dispensaries for same strain/grower? No thnx. I’ll go elsewhere.
I’m sorry to hear about your bad experience. We’re normally known for our exceptional attention to detail, and we regret that we missed the mark.
This place rocks. Knowledgeable bud tenders who make it easy to shop, great atmosphere / music, and the absolute best selection for chronic herb.
No Stanky Flank, you rock. Keep comin' back and we'll keep that fine herb on the shelf for ya.
Great budtenders, awesome atmosphere. Definitely the best place in Eugene. Highly recommend to anyone looking for dank weed.
It's an honor to be called the best place in Eugene! Thank you Ewolf12, we'll do our best to keep the title :p
Friendly people!
Thank you 420Jewls!! We really appreciate you taking the time to leave us a review, and thank you for your kind words. We hope to see you again soon :)