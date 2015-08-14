Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I love the small size of the shop, the budtender Kryztofur was extremely helpful over the phone and then in the shop. Having purple options of flower is super hard to find around so very thankful to have come in here!
dan666
on November 16, 2019
Great place and great prices. Love this place!
candi1019
on November 12, 2019
The staff was very informative and nice. They have quality product and fair prices. I will definitely return here.
latoya1991
on November 10, 2019
I appreciated that they reached out regarding a substitution and gave me an option in what I wanted to do and the staff was welcoming and friendly.
Thank you!
momma_cath55
on November 6, 2019
I love coming in to your business. Everyone is friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable about all the products you offer.
britbrat28
on November 1, 2019
Awesome customer service, quality and you can't beat the prices!!
Tribalogical
on October 24, 2019
Best service ever!
Maddyg15
on October 14, 2019
Great people here and great prices, good selection
bobbyscar27
on October 10, 2019
Cassie was great and helpful. We went over quite a few items. I’ll be back.