5 Reviews of Top Notch Cannabis Delivery
d........4
September 14, 2022
First time using a delivery service, very happy with the service, fast and affordable.
n........5
August 26, 2022
Exceptional, speedy service. Extremely knowledgeable owners who offer exceptional product at a great price. Will be ordering again!
m........r
August 23, 2022
AMAZING quality for super affordable prices!! Delivery was fast and the service was great!
A........8
July 9, 2022
First time using a delivery service and we loved it!!! They arrived very quickly and where very professional. They have amazing deals and the quality of their products are truly Top Notch!!! We will use them again!
J........5
July 8, 2022
Already planning a second delivery for tomorrow. Absolutely wonderful to work, was more than willing at accommodate a specific time frame for me. Definitely call if you can't place your order online, there are a few glitches still being worked out.