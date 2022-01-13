Tops Farm
Buy one Dark Chocolate Bar (300mg) get 2nd one HALF OFF!! *while supplies lasts*
Every Monday get 10% off eighths and quarters on all Sativa strains!!
Monday's only!
Veterans receive 15% off ALL cannabis orders! Everyday!! *this includes first responders*. Vets, ask us about our "Give an Ounce" program!
Cannot be used on glass or paraphernalia.
Every Thursday ALL Tops Farm gear is 10% off! AND Get 5% off your order when you wear Tops Farm gear!
Only on Thursdays
10% off All Solventless Concentrates (All Rosin, Bubble Hash, and Kief)
Only solvent-less concentrates
All first time patients with Tops Farm receive a free 1 gram preroll (made with small buds, never trim)!
First time patients only
This promotion rewards our patients when they spend with us! While this promotion changes depending on our supplies, we offer Free cannabis products when you spend $120, $250, and $450 or more!! Come in the store for more details.
