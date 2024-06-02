I discovered Polanco Brothers after this site said they carry a specific strain, Sunset Mandarin. A quick call confirmed its availability, and they even set it aside for me. Upon arrival, I was struck by the shop's stunning beauty, exceeding my expectations. The staff, especially Ian, stood out for their exceptional service. His expertise and kindness shone through as he effortlessly assisted multiple customers while maintaining impeccable customer service. My experience was so great, I felt compelled to share this review. For anyone seeking a refined and personalized cannabis shopping experience, I highly recommend visiting Polanco Brothers and ask for Ian!