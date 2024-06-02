I discovered Polanco Brothers after this site said they carry a specific strain, Sunset Mandarin. A quick call confirmed its availability, and they even set it aside for me. Upon arrival, I was struck by the shop's stunning beauty, exceeding my expectations. The staff, especially Ian, stood out for their exceptional service. His expertise and kindness shone through as he effortlessly assisted multiple customers while maintaining impeccable customer service. My experience was so great, I felt compelled to share this review. For anyone seeking a refined and personalized cannabis shopping experience, I highly recommend visiting Polanco Brothers and ask for Ian!
Place is beautiful and operation is run well, just left dismayed by the Oz of Blue dream I bought here Tuesday, all tiny buds loaded with leaf and tiny stems. Def the bottom of the batch as it was gone off the menu as soon as I left….i was very disappointed when I got home and opened it
I guess they’re undergoing renovations right now so I did pickup at the front windows. Super convenient, friendly staff, and great quality stuff. Will be my new preferred location for all my needs. A++