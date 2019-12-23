gaijinkaijin on January 5, 2020

First time I went into the shop I was extremely nervous because it was my first time at a dispensary. I walked into the brightly lighted shop and was greeted by one of the staff members who asked if it was my first time. It was and they directed me next door to obtain my medical recommendation which took less than 30 minutes... it cost 39$ but I was given instore credit for doing it at their site! I walked back next door and was greeted again and they pulled my medical recommendation up and began to ask me what I was looking to purchase. They were kind and professional and answered every question I had about their products. You are able to hold and inspect products which are nice. The only downside I could say from the experience was that if a customer is being helped you must wait to get service. However, there were three workers both times I went so I only had to wait 10 minutes tops while browsing to get service. At that point, I knew what I was interested in and they were able to quickly ring me up and check me out. This is definitely my go-to stop and shop for medicinal cannabis.