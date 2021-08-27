Shop all dispensaries in Vista, CA
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, weed is legal in Vista, California for medical use and recreational use.
- Yes, there are 14 dispensaries in Vista, CA and the surrounding area.
The best dispensaries in Vista, CA according to dispensary reviews on Leafly.com are
- No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to visit a dispensary in Vista, CA since California has legalized recreational marijuana.
- Yes, you can order weed online in Vista, CA at Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary.