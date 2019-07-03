Tradecraft Farms - 23rd Okc
Deals
Available today
Promotions
BUY ANY TRADECRAFT FARMS EIGHTH RECIEVE 2 GRAMS FOR A PENNY!! 20% OFF PURCHASE EXCLUDING FLOWER
CANNOT STACK DISCOUNT
(LIMIT 1 PER/PURCHASE)
Ask your budtender to join our loyalty points program! Loyalty points allows us to give back to our loyal patients in the form of store credit. *Phone number and email address required*
MONDAY- 20% OFF EDIBLES TUESDAY- 20% OFF ALL TRADECRAFT PRODUCT WEDNESDAY - 20% OFF MIX AND MATCH CONCENTRATE THURSDAY - BUFFET THURSDAYS MIX AND MATCH ( CALL FOR MORE INFO ) Friday - FLOWER FRIDAY BUY 2 TCF EIGHTHS RECIEVE A $1 GRAM; BUY ANY OUNCE RECIEVE A $1 EIGHTH SATURDAY - SOLVENT SATURDAYS 20% OFF ALL WAX SUNDAY - 20% OFF STICK.E.VAPE & ALL SUNDAY EXTRACTS
Deals can not be stacked!
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.