About this dispensary
Treasure Valley Cannabis Company - OPENING SOON!
Treasure Valley Cannabis Company is proud and excited to bring recreational cannabis to the city of Ontario. We will be located at the eastern cusp of Oregon's state line. This pristine region encompasses rural landscape, beautiful foothills and flowing rivers. A truly amazing place to build our dream into a reality. In order to provide our customers with the highest level of care, our goal is to bring the communities from Eastern Oregon and beyond together through cannabis.