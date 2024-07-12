We are a small family owned company. We take pride in offering quality products, fast delivery at an affordable price. LET'S TALK ABOUT TREE!!! Min Order is $50.00 Before taxes and discounts. Orders outside of our area, IE Thornton, Walnut Grove Herald, Clarsburge Ect must be $100.00 before taxes and discounts. ETA for outside areas including Galt and Wilton may be over an hour