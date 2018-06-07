Follow
TreeHouse Collective
(503) 894-8774
Wild Card Wednesday
Valid 7/4/2018 – 5/16/2024
$5 OFF an 1/8 and $10 OFF a 1\4 of select flower (Recreational and Medical)!
Wednesdays
Shatterday!
Valid 7/7/2018 – 7/21/2023
$5 off all Concentrates (over $18)!!!
Saturdays
Friday Deals
Valid 7/6/2018 – 7/14/2023
Recreational deal: 25% off select pre-rolled joints!
Fridays
Veteran and Seniors get 10% off EVERYDAY!!!
Valid 10/11/2018 – 10/23/2020
10% off your purchase
Medible Monday
Valid 2/26/2019 – 7/4/2023
$5 OFF Edibles $18+ $5 OFF Topicals and Lotions $18+ $5 OFF Tinctures $18+ (Limit up to 2 items)
Mondays
REC $5 OFF Cartridge day!
Valid 7/3/2018 – 5/6/2023
Recreational: $5 OFF all cartridges all day!!! (Excluding Disposables)
Tuesdays
Thursday Deals
Valid 7/5/2018 – 7/13/2023
Recreational deal: $5 off all eighths! Medical deal: 20% off topical products!
Thursdays
REC Sunday Funday!
Valid 7/1/2018 – 7/14/2023
Recreational: $10 OFF 1\4 of our TOP TWO TIERS!
Sundays
Loyalty Points
Valid 2/26/2019 – 7/14/2023
Loyalty Points Program: OMMP only - Earn 1000 points and get $30 to spend in the shop any way you want!
all day e'ry day