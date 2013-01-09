beanqueen420
TreeHouse Collective is my favorite dispensary in Portland. They always have a fresh selection of flower from some of the best farms in Oregon like Eastwood, Evans Creek, LionTree, Deep Creek and more. They keep me up-to-date with the best extracts and concentrates by regularly stocking delicious products from companies like Echo Electuary and Bo's Knows. Most of the all the customer service here is top notch. Each employee's product knowledge is well above par; something lacking in other dispensaries. I consistently recommend friends and family to TreeHouse Collective.