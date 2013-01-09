santeec on January 27, 2019

Great place to shop and good prices- provided the right people are there. Everyone is very helpful and knowledgeable. We visited last Tuesday to take advantage of the $5.00 discount on cartridges and 10% every day senior discount. We were given both discounts that day and were told if we came back today for “shatterday”, the same discount would apply. So Saturday morning, the owner in attendance chose to only honor the $5.00 shatterday discount, and not the “everyday” 10% senior discount (says that on the website anyway). He said that was not the store’s policy to give both. So, I politely paid and went on my way. The difference without the senior discount was $20.00, which isn’t a lot, but fixed income seniors need all the help they can get, especially around Portland. May go back if they straighten things out.