Love this place great help and great products
4.8
8 reviews
Hidden spot . Person working evening was helpful, knowledgeable, & cool dude! Always love the trees quality it's fresh and best quality ! Smokes great! I had budda sister, sweet Amnesia, sour diesel, & Durban poison from there all amazing good quality strains! I did buy few shatter from there, great and clean products. They lack on edibles though.
Alright, I've had to search High(haha) and low for an awesome dispo, because as it turns out it's pretty hard to find a really good one. Im talking about a REALLY STELLAR ONE that will consistently put a smile on your face and a joint in your hand. Well, I've found this little weed haven just off Buchanan st! The next time you have a hard day at work. just run on down to The Treehouse and enjoy the charisma of the staff, alongside the BEST prices in town, and watch your frown turn upside down! If you're lucky, you'll meet the "RADdest" Budtender in town!
best dispensary in Springs great product friendly service will be definitely coming back again and again by the way I wasn't even given a joint to give this review
You haven't been back in to get your pre-roll we would love to hook you up for the review.
Really small, with great quality, service and knowledge, been going here about 8 months, and each time there's something new, always good
Thank you for making us a part of your life the last year and hopefully for years to come
I've been coming here since about two months after they first opened and even after dealing with some management and staffing changes, I still get the best customer service and treatment that there is. The product is consistent, the service is consistent, you can really tell they take pride in themselves and their product. the employees are friendly and knowledgeable and they really take the time to get to know their patients and their patient's needs, this place is the Hidden Gem of Colorado Springs!
they take great pride in their product from flower to shatter and everything in between. the staff was very friendly and well-informed. their house Run Shatter I would have to say is on par with crafts Panacea. great deals if you live on a budget
Thank you Winston we really appreciate that we try to grow the best quality flower for the best quality concentrates.
Hidden gem. One of the select few places in town that actually cares for you as a patient. Flower is typically above average for a very reasonable price but you may find better buds elsewhere. Concentrate selection is great for they carry many varieties and companies at competitive pricing. While it can be hectic with a smaller location and numerous patients trying to shop at once, bearing through is nearly always worthwhile
We thank you for stopping in with us thru these months and we hope that we can continue to help you in all ways we can.