qzsue74 on October 19, 2016

I've been coming here since about two months after they first opened and even after dealing with some management and staffing changes, I still get the best customer service and treatment that there is. The product is consistent, the service is consistent, you can really tell they take pride in themselves and their product. the employees are friendly and knowledgeable and they really take the time to get to know their patients and their patient's needs, this place is the Hidden Gem of Colorado Springs!