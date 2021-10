I saw an advertisement on their website that I would not have to pay any tax if I was a medical patient which I am. I drove all the way their and parking is awful. The dispensary was just a door with a guard at the front. Very hard to find. Which is expected they are in the heart of ann arbor. The bud tender did not introduce himself so I don't know his name but he was bald and skinny. I took advantage of one of the offers and reminded them that there was no tax. They would not give it to me. Apparently that's only for "normal priced" products and not deals even though it does not say this on the website. I feel cheated, lied too and taken advantage of. I did get a free tshirt like I'm going to advertise for them after they stole from me. This is the worse dispensary I have ever been too. After I click post I will be filing a complaint with the Better Business Bureau and Mi Attorney General as this is false advertising. I am so disgusted by their actions and I gave them two opportunities to reverse it and all the bald guy did was blow me off. There are a lot of dispensaries in Ann arbor go to a different one. I've never been cheated so bad in my entire life by a dispensaries and I thought when it went legal it would be safer without anyone getting robbed but I now know they just steal with a smile. I'm a minister, I've seen a lot but this company disgusts me!!