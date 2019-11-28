Follow
DELIVERY Westside through Watsonville
Valid 1/1/2019 – 2/1/2020
Order from our website TreehouseDelivered. com | No fees for a limited time!
Delivery is COD only. Prices reflected on our menu. Other promos and deals are in-store specials only. No deliveries made past 9 pm
All Products
Foxworthy Farms : Skywalker OG
from Unknown Brand
22.08%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cannabay : Cactus
from Unknown Brand
26.77%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Krush Kings : MAC
from Unknown Brand
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$31⅛ oz
In-store only
Woodland Reserve : Sundae Driver
from Unknown Brand
20.55%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Culture : Night Of The Lemon Zookiess
from Unknown Brand
21.45%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Decibel Gardens : Orange Tree
from Decibel Gardens
27.66%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Decibel Gardens : Watermelon Punch
from Decibel Gardens
23.46%
THC
0.62%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Woodland Reserve : Orange Creamsicle
from Unknown Brand
23.48%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
1Lyfe : Lava Cake
from Unknown Brand
21.92%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Gas : ROC OG
from Unknown Brand
20.72%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
1Lyfe : Lamb's Bread
from Unknown Brand
26.57%
THC
0.13%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Triples : Triple Layer Cake
from Unknown Brand
20.64%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Big Al's : Mai Tai
from Unknown Brand
30.49%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Big Al's : Fish Scale
from Unknown Brand
25.15%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Big Al's : Plush Cake
from Unknown Brand
22.29%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Fig Farms : White Nectarine
from Fig Farms
24.33%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Fig Farms : Animal Face
from Fig Farms
30.73%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Fuego Farms / Skunk Feather : Jesus OG
from Unknown Brand
29.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Jesus OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Triples: Triple Scoop Gelato
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Heavy Hitters: Mimosa - Vape Cartridge
from Heavy Hitters
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$631 g
In-store only
Heavy Hitters: GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) - Vape Cartridge
from Heavy Hitters
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$631 g
In-store only
Heavy Hitters: Diablo OG - Vape Cartridge
from Heavy Hitters
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$631 g
In-store only
LA Kush: Strawberry Blondie - Vape Cartridge
from Los Angeles Kush
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$631 g
In-store only
LA Kush: LA Kush Red - Vape Cartridge
from Los Angeles Kush
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$631 g
In-store only
LA Kush: Ill OG - Vape Cartridge
from Los Angeles Kush
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$631 g
In-store only
Marley Natural: Delta 8 Blue Cookies - Vape Cartridge
from Marley Natural
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Marley Natural: Delta 8 Mendo Breath - Vape Cartridge
from Marley Natural
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Marley Natural: Delta 8 Lemon Haze - Vape Cartridge
from Marley Natural
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Marley Natural: Strawberry Cough - Vape Cartridge
from Marley Natural
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$33½ g
In-store only
P2: Super Lemon Haze - Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
P2: GDP - Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
P2: Strawberry Banana - Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Legion of Bloom: Sensi Star - PAX Pod
from Legion of Bloom
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Legion of Bloom: 1:1 Relieve - PAX Pod
from Legion of Bloom
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
RAD: Tart & Tangie - Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$33½ g
In-store only
RAD: Lemon Lazer - Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$33½ g
In-store only
RAD: Banana Pancakes - Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$33½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
RAD: Breath Mint - Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$33½ g
In-store only
RAD: Hawaiian Punch - Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$33½ g
In-store only
Skunk Feather Concentrates: Strawberry Banana Kush - Vape Cartridge
from Skunk Feather Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$631 g
In-store only
