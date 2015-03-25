roguerider73 on August 6, 2018

This was a great surprise for my hubby and I. Traveling from Oregon, we wanted to pick up a nice sativa vape while visiting the area, and check out what the local dispensary scene was like. What a lovely, welcoming space TreeHouse provides. The moment we walked in, we where in awe. The vibe is warm and friendly (almost cozy) and the staff is truly welcoming. Our tender, Justin, guided us to the Pax Era cartridges we where looking for, but they where out of the battery thingies need. So he introduced us to a new one we have not heard of, the Maverick, by Spliffin. A nicely designed disposable vape pen, perfect for a week in California. And since it is a lower cost than an Era, it proves the staff are there to help you get what you want, and not upsell ya. 😉 We chose the Tangie based on Justin's suggestion and us wanting a non chemical taste. Taste is one of the reasons we like the Era's so much (damn they taste good!) Boy Justin is the man! When we got a chance to chill and take a nice hit that night, the flavor is really good, and the effects are even better. I took a nice big hit, and I'm mentally stimulated, but body is very relaxed. Just what i want in my high. If you're looking for a cool place to check out, and get some great cannabis, go check out TreeHouse. It really is a beautiful, well decorated space. And the staff is, well, really good people you want to become friends with. To put this review to scale, I've used Leafly for a few years now, and I have never been compelled to write a review on a dispensary until today. hanks Justin and TreeHouse for such a great suggestion and experience!