Cbdthc420
this place is great
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
this place is great
Excited to live so close to this shop.
These guys are the best! I've been going there almost exclusively since right after they opened. Their house-made rosin is perfectly pressed from fresh flower and keeps my dab jar tasting
Outstanding flowers knowledgeable staff competitive prices and did I mention the flowers are all fire spread some love in your life got up treeline you won’t regret it #ShawnFuckinDavis #InsragramsOneandOnlySFD
Meagan and Chris were wonderful to deal with.......plus they bring their dog to work with them. Try the Chernobyl. You're welcome.
First time going in there, the storefront had a nice clean look to it. The person who ran the counter was nice and kept asking me great questions on what products I wanted to get. The Timberwolf and Miracle Alien Cookies were both really good! Would definitely go back again for sure.
Top quality products with a wide variety from seeds to concentrates. Employees are extremely helpful and take the time to explain things to you. Chris makes all the concentrates in-house so he knows exactly what's in them. I recommend his concentrates to anyone who regularly dabs, as his products are clean and easy on the lungs. Take the trip to visit Treeline Co. I swear you won't be disappointed!
This place really is firing on all cylinders. Warm, knowledgeable owners and a welcoming storefront. Nice merch and quality flower at suitable price points for everybody. Can't say it enough, friendly, customer service minded folks.
This place has an odd vibe. I dont find any of the products particularly good or priced well. The dude that is usually there kinda has a stern vibe and scares me a little bit. I love the dog, like really love the dog, just wish it wasnt always growling or barking at people
friendly atmosphere, quality product and friendly knowledgeable service.