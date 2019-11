AdamTing on February 14, 2019

1st time trying them out. Once they really get going, they'll be even better. They have the best price on Stiiizy Pods & good buds. Hooked me up w/ a Free sample gram & it was really good & I'm a vape guy. Driver was chill & met all the variables of what I consider a good delivery. I'm picky too b/c I live in a gated upscale neighborhood. So this is an important detail & can be a deal breaker. But their driver was a pro! Will def order from again. maybe even tonight 😉.