$35 HALF OUNCE / $60 OUNCE SPECIAL!
$35 Half Ounce or $60 Ounce Specials! Strains Change Daily!
While Supplies Last!
Slurricane
from Pharmers Market
18.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
*OMMP ONLY* - Cookies N Cream
from Sugar Tree Farm
25.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
*OMMP ONLY* - Gelato
from Sugar Tree Farm
25.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
Lemon Banana Sherbet
from Sugar Tree Farm
24.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Banana X Lemon Skunk
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dream Queen
from Sunlight Ridge
17.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Queen
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Zkandy Zkrush
from Nova Paths
24.2%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Zkandy Zkrush
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Gelato #33
from Garden First Cannabis
21.86%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
King Gelato
from Sugar Tree Farm
67.9%
THC
0%
CBD
King Gelato
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Afghani
from No Label
68.7%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Extreme Cream - Haters Tears
from Dirty Arm Farm
76.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Extreme Cream
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Lemon Crippler - Haters Tears
from Dirty Arm Farm
77.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lemon Crippler
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Lemon Tree - Haters Tears
from Dirty Arm Farm
70.34%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
mini Squibs 1:1
from Lunchbox Alchemy
50%
THC
50%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Peanut Butter 1:1 Cookie
from SDK Snacks
37mg
THC
37mg
CBD
$5each
In-store only
mini Squibs
from Lunchbox Alchemy
50%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Sips | 1000mg Cannabis Elixir
from Rogue Raw
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Cannabis Jellies
from Buddies Brand
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Varies
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Tango's 1:1
from Lunchbox Alchemy
47.28mg
THC
45mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Peach Prosecco Pearls 1 : 1
from Gron
50%
THC
50%
CBD
Na
Strain
$20pack of 10
In-store only
Gron Strawberry 2 : 1 pearls
from Gron
50%
THC
91%
CBD
Na
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Gron Watermelon Pearls
from Gron
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Na
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Gron Raspberry Lemonade
from Gron
50%
THC
50%
CBD
Na
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Tangos
from Lunchbox Alchemy
51.56mg
THC
2.28mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Hercules Indica Hemp CBD Tincture
from Sun God Medicinals
9.43mg
THC
279.5mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Heka Sativa THC Tincture
from Sun God Medicinals
489.45mg
THC
4.55mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Panacea Sativa Hemp CBD Tincture
from Sun God Medicinals
9.43mg
THC
263.58mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Aja Indica THC Tincture
from Sun God Medicinals
453.35mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Aja Sativa THC Tincture
from Sun God Medicinals
503.43mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Hypnos Indica THC Tincture
from Sun God Medicinals
506.68mg
THC
4.55mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Gron | 1:1 Cannabis Oil Infused Chocolate Bars
from Gron
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Gron | Cannabis Oil Infused Chocolate Bar
from Gron
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Loud Lollies | 50mg Lollipop
from Loud Lollies
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$5each
In-store only
SDK | Chocolate Chip Cookie
from SDK Snacks
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$5each
In-store only
SDK | Snickerdoodle Cookie
from SDK Snacks
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Sips | 250mg Cannabis Elixir Drinks
from Rogue Raw
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Wana | Sour Gummies, Various Flavors
from Wana Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Wyld | Gummies, Various Flavors
from Wyld
0%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$20each
In-store only
1 Gram Prerolls | $5, selection varies daily
from STICKS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$5each
In-store only
1 gram Distillate Strains Vary Daily
from Buddies Brand
86%
THC
0%
CBD
Varies
Strain
$341 g
In-store only
1 Gram Distillate Strains Vary Daily
from DotCom
79%
THC
0%
CBD
Varies
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
12