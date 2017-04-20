Krazygirl123
Awesome deals great customer service very fun place
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
Awesome deals great customer service very fun place
The tender was great holla at dom
After 2 1/2 years going to only this dispensary... Their insisting on mold testing has destroyed their once vast selection. Couple that with the firing of Dom, and the whole place has gone downhill. Today was the 3rd day in a row that I went in there only to leave empty handed. Will not be back...
This used to be a great place to go. They have good prices. Their selection is now garbage. You used to be able to go in there and find fifteen or more varieties. Today I went in there and they had 8 strains listed and six on the shelves, two of which were at the bottom of the jar and nothing but shake. For the last couple of weeks they have had the same half dozen strains, at least today they had a couple of new strains, but they were totally bottom shelf. I go there every friday while Im grocery shopping. After today, not so sure Im going to be a customer there. Havent seen any of the budtenders there that were there on fridays, guess they moved on or something. Since they have changed the layout, they have gone downhill. If I cant go there and find what Im looking for, whats the use of going there. I must say that in the past this was the best dispensary within a couple miles of my home, but Im on the lookout for some place new. This is the third week in a row that I havent bought anything because you guys have nothing worth buying. Its a shame if you ask me. What is going on? brian wilson
I like the store. But I hate when you look on line for bud and when you get there they don't have what they say its very frustrating. So y'all need to make sure that your list is up to date especially when people take a long ride to come get bud from you guys. It would be appreciated... Thanks
Cheap ass prices
Simply one of the best deals in town. Dank buds at great prices.
I thought Dom was very professional, informative. I felt that all my questions was answered and I got what I wanted.
Best spot ever.Dom is what's up! Always leaving feeling great.
Love this spot. Best budtenders, good deals, large selection, & friendly environment.