Stonedranger on October 4, 2019

This used to be a great place to go. They have good prices. Their selection is now garbage. You used to be able to go in there and find fifteen or more varieties. Today I went in there and they had 8 strains listed and six on the shelves, two of which were at the bottom of the jar and nothing but shake. For the last couple of weeks they have had the same half dozen strains, at least today they had a couple of new strains, but they were totally bottom shelf. I go there every friday while Im grocery shopping. After today, not so sure Im going to be a customer there. Havent seen any of the budtenders there that were there on fridays, guess they moved on or something. Since they have changed the layout, they have gone downhill. If I cant go there and find what Im looking for, whats the use of going there. I must say that in the past this was the best dispensary within a couple miles of my home, but Im on the lookout for some place new. This is the third week in a row that I havent bought anything because you guys have nothing worth buying. Its a shame if you ask me. What is going on? brian wilson