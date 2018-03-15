Lowhammer
Great place, great people.
Hello! We appreciate your kind review and feedback. Thanks for coming by and we hope to see you again soon!
4.6
10 reviews
Very clean, very professional, very fast service.
Hi there, thanks so much for your review and feedback! We truly appreciate your support and we look forward to seeing you again soon!
Always perfect preroll selections and the vibe is killer
Hey there, thank you for leaving us a review! Your feedback on our pre-roll selection and atmosphere means so much to us - We're excited to see you back again soon!
As always great service. My order was ready for pickup when I arrived!
Hi Donnaw, we appreciate you taking the time to review! We're so happy to know you enjoyed your pickup experience and we hope it was able to save you a few minutes as well. Thanks again and we'll see you next time! :)
Clean environment, fresh and affordable flower, friendly and knowledgeable staff- Tree Star is my favorite dispensary! The online order makes for an easy pick up experience, too. ATM onsite. 10/10 would recommend 👌
Hi there! Thanks so much for your review and all of the wonderful feedback! We're lucky to have you as a customer, appreciate the support!
Rewards & discounts always are nice..selection is Awesome!! Cj
Hey Cj! We appreciate your review and feedback! Thanks and we'll see you again soon!
Awesome place to shop an good people .
Appreciate you taking the time to review, thank you so much!
Great location with Better then average product at prices that would break your wallet if you shopped anywhere else. The best little secret in Woodburn so to speak, The people are very friendly and very knowledgeable as well, their intake crew make sure everything coming in is top notch. Shop, Smile, you'll be sure to come back in a while :)
Hi there! Thanks for all of the amazing feedback, it's much appreciated! We're thankful to have loyal customers like yourself!
Just like anyplace I expect what I buy to be a gram or half gram... literally sold me a pen with 10 hits in it...for 30 bucks....lol I will never go there again these people hit the pen on break and put it back on the shelves for sale. Look out for to high of price as they are taking advantage of us already.
Would prefer a better rewards program. Quality bud, prices can be quite high. Weekly deals can be very helpful.
Thanks so much for reviewing! Your feedback and suggestions are incredibly valuable and appreciated, look forward to making your next experience with us even better!