Tricann
(844) 420-4325
First Time Patients
First time New England patients receive 5 credits on on our loyalty program as well as $30.00 off your entire purchase. An $80 value!
First time New England patients only.
Early Bird Get The Deals!
7am-9am Monday- Spend $100 or more receive 1 pre roll Tuesday- Spend $100 or more receive 50% off anything in basket (apparel not included) Wednesday- Spend $200 or more receive two 30 mg Lollipops Thursday-Spend $150 or more receive pack of Gummies Friday- Vets get 20% off entire order Saturday- Spend $100 or more receive free cookies
We Now Offer Deliveries!
We offer two delivery times, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, and 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Deliveries will be made on Tuesday's, Wednesday's, and Friday's. Call 844-420-4325 ext. 1. to be placed on the delivery schedule.
For morning delivery please place your order the day before. Delivery not available to first time patients.