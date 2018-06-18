Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Best bud new costumer face will be seen around THC! Best value, best prices!!!
SmogMyBizkit
on June 1, 2019
I like the prices on the prepack ounces but, their other selections were lookin good so, i actually put out a few extra bucks for their Citral Skunk-a cheesy, diesel beauty! Definitely worth checking out!
TrippinGriffin
on June 1, 2019
A little off the beaten path but, great quality of flower and concentrates at good prices with friendly service!
CullenD
on May 24, 2019
Awesome spot. Great prices and product and too notch customer service. Ask for Todd
lolcodylol
on May 22, 2019
Place has a good selection and great prices!
Abc420420
on May 22, 2019
5 Stars!!!!!!
MasterGrower710
on May 21, 2019
Best weed in town
XBlazeit420X
on May 21, 2019
Love this place!
Bestweedfarmer
on May 21, 2019
Best spot in Trinidad! Really clean and nice looking inside. Friendly staff and great selection to choose from!