flower is great..people not so much..they just want to get you're money and have you go..don't now if coming back

Dispensary said:

Thank you for the review. Sorry you felt this way after your visit, but we find it hard to believe when so many others are saying the opposite. We are one of the few to have a complete menu guide available to help educate you about all of our products. We are also one of only a handful of dispensaries in Trinidad that offer a medical option for our local Trinidad and Colorado residents. Our shop is Trinidad family owned and operated and not some large corporate chain looking to capitalize on Trinidad's location. Hope to see you soon!!