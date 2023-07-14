This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
Friendly, helpful staff. Reasonable prices. I prefer OG Kush strains and derivatives, and they had a good selection of Indica’s which mini dispensaries don’t have so I was happy to be able to find the strain I want it. I’m disabled and have to have someone else pick up my product so I haven’t been inside the store. I’ve only talked with them on the phone.