Promotions
$3 edibles, $4 pre-rolls, $5 grams, $12 BHO 1g concentrates, $10 CO2 vape cartridges!
Munchie Monday – 5% off OR buy $35 & get 20% off edibles Tokin’ Tuesday – 5% off OR buy $20 & get 20% off pre-rolls Waxy Wednesday – 5% off OR buy $40 & get 20% off concentrates BOGO Thursday – buy 1/8 (3.5g) & get 1/8 (3.5g) for 20% off (equal or lesser value) Vendor Friday – 20% off select vendors Happy Hour Saturday – 20% off Wake N’ Bake hours (8a-10a) + Night Owl hours (10p- close) Piece-ful Sunday – 20% off glass products (i.e. pipes, bongs, bubblers)
The best part? You can combine these discounts with your Gold Membership discount!
Get 5% off your purchase when you sign up for our Gold Member Program next time you're at Trove! When you reach 500 points, you become a Gold Member and get 20% off your entire order. And the best part? When you're a Gold Member, you get 5% off every single purchase and a whopping 20% off your entire order EACH time you reach 250 points!
Must be 21+ to play
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
