274 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 60
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$160
All Products
Critical OG By Albion Farms
from Unknown Brand
18.93%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Blue Light By Red Barn Gardens
from Unknown Brand
18.1%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Lemon Sour Diesel By Re UP Farms
from Unknown Brand
17.64%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Platinum Yeti By Siskiyou Sungrown
from Unknown Brand
18.09%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Grapefruit Moonshine By Pistil Pioneers
from Unknown Brand
22.07%
THC
0.37%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Ghost Train Haze By Valor Cananbis
from Unknown Brand
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Sour Cookies By Glas Farms
from Unknown Brand
19.82%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Road Dawg By Benson Elvis
from Unknown Brand
26.67%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Road Dawg
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Durban Poison By Fractal Farms
from Unknown Brand
19.17%
THC
1.22%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
J Fruit By Hush
from Unknown Brand
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 gram
$41 gram
$7.5⅛ ounce
$15¼ ounce
$30½ ounce
$601 ounce
Strawberry Diesel By Western Oregon Botanicals
from Unknown Brand
17.86%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Oregon Diesel
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
MAC By 45th latitude
from Unknown Brand
21.07%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Memory Loss By De Terra
from Unknown Brand
20.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Rude Boi By Louis VuChron
from Unknown Brand
22.06%
THC
0.06%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Pineapple Express By Mast Farms
from Unknown Brand
20.41%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$5⅛ ounce
$5⅛ ounce
$10¼ ounce
$20½ ounce
$401 ounce
$1001 gram
Locomotion - TRIM By Floyds
from Unknown Brand
6.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Locomotion
Strain
$11 gram
$11 gram
Heady Kush by Herbal Choices
from Unknown Brand
12.22%
THC
0%
CBD
$5⅛ ounce
$5⅛ ounce
$10¼ ounce
$20½ ounce
$401 ounce
$1001 gram
Hawaiian Ice By Phresh Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
19.3%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Jack Herer By BJ's A Grade
from Unknown Brand
20.1%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$41 gram
$41 gram
$7.5⅛ ounce
$15¼ ounce
$30½ ounce
$601 ounce
Suver Haze By OM Extracts
from Unknown Brand
0.77%
THC
18.32%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$5⅛ ounce
$5⅛ ounce
$10¼ ounce
$20½ ounce
$401 ounce
$1001 gram
Mendo Breath By JJ Farms
from Unknown Brand
22.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
PHK By Hush
from Unknown Brand
19.8%
THC
0.24%
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$801 ounce
Farmers Dream By Benson Elvis
from Unknown Brand
24.82%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Elvis
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
T4 By BJ's A Grade
from Unknown Brand
19.3%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$41 gram
$41 gram
$7.5⅛ ounce
$15¼ ounce
$30½ ounce
$601 ounce
Mr Clean By Decibel Farms
from Unknown Brand
22.23%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Golden Lemons By Decibel Farms
from Unknown Brand
32.68%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Head Banger #5 By Benson Elvis
from Unknown Brand
26.87%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Headbanger
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
South Fork Kush By Decibel Farms
from Unknown Brand
27.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Wedding Crashers B Buds By Rolen Stone Farms
from Unknown Brand
20.17%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$801 ounce
ACDC By Family Innovation Farms
from Unknown Brand
0.52%
THC
16.9%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$41 gram
$41 gram
$7.5⅛ ounce
$15¼ ounce
$30½ ounce
$601 ounce
Bruce Banner By BJ's A Grade
from Unknown Brand
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$41 gram
$41 gram
$7.5⅛ ounce
$15¼ ounce
$30½ ounce
$601 ounce
Solstice - TRIM by Noblecraft
from Unknown Brand
22.56%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$11 gram
$11 gram
Wedding Cake by Further Farms
from Unknown Brand
21.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Lemon Pineapple- TRIM By Floyds
from Unknown Brand
12.04%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$11 gram
$11 gram
Royal Highness by Pharmers
from Unknown Brand
18.47%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$801 ounce
Ice Cream Man By 45th latitude
from Unknown Brand
19.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Purple Loco By Wilson
from Unknown Brand
12.12%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$5⅛ ounce
$5⅛ ounce
$10¼ ounce
$20½ ounce
$401 ounce
$1001 gram
Chem Dawg By Urban Pharms
from Unknown Brand
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 gram
$41 gram
$7.5⅛ ounce
$15¼ ounce
$30½ ounce
$601 ounce
Blueberry Shiloh By Grown Rogue
from Unknown Brand
19.06%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$801 ounce
Early Siskiyou By Siskiyou Sungrown
from Unknown Brand
0.51%
THC
14.97%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
1234567