Crubby83
I’d give them zero stars if I could. The people at this store are truly rude.
4.2
10 reviews
love the energy from all staff everyday I come in really great flower always good no matter the label
About to come pick up an 1/8 for $6. I've missed coming for the $40 ounces. About to go to my favorite Dispinsary in Portland. Floyd's.
The shop never has enough employees working and those employees level of knowledge is poor at best. They rarely honor their deals or abandon them mid-promotion. This month (October 2019) for example - they had three items on a month long Halloween sale. Two flower items and one cartridge item. Cartridges were to be 50% off all White Label Extract Carts. Instead of running all month, it ran for 18 days and in that 18 days they never restocked from the initial sale. Meaning for a month they had employees who played dumb or flat out denied they had said deal until they removed it completely. At no point was I ever offered any info on restock, other options, or if the event was some type. In trying daily for the entire month - I was able to get the deal once. Every other time I met weird resistance or outright denial. I’m fine with “first come first serve”, but playing dumb to get out of honoring a deal is just disgusting. Save your money: shop literally anywhere else. Especially avoid the Sandy location unless you like disgruntled hipsters who ignore customers and get high on the job.
Absolutely amazing. Always recommend to out of town friends, staff is always helpful and knowledgeable, and the weed is always top notch.
first timer at floyds. I got home to more closely Inspect the flower I had picked up, it is covered in little dark mites! possibly mold also but not sure. I refused to smoke any of it and called to return the gram of flower. they have a no return policy. I will never be coming back to Floyd's ever again.
Awesome deals!!!
Great tenders
🙏 one of Oregon’s finest herb shops.. Om? Om!
This was the “go to” place; however now it the local dive. If you like feeling trashed then by all means go to Floyd’s!