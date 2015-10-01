yungfruitloop on October 30, 2019

The shop never has enough employees working and those employees level of knowledge is poor at best. They rarely honor their deals or abandon them mid-promotion. This month (October 2019) for example - they had three items on a month long Halloween sale. Two flower items and one cartridge item. Cartridges were to be 50% off all White Label Extract Carts. Instead of running all month, it ran for 18 days and in that 18 days they never restocked from the initial sale. Meaning for a month they had employees who played dumb or flat out denied they had said deal until they removed it completely. At no point was I ever offered any info on restock, other options, or if the event was some type. In trying daily for the entire month - I was able to get the deal once. Every other time I met weird resistance or outright denial. I’m fine with “first come first serve”, but playing dumb to get out of honoring a deal is just disgusting. Save your money: shop literally anywhere else. Especially avoid the Sandy location unless you like disgruntled hipsters who ignore customers and get high on the job.